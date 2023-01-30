The Mini IT11 i5 and i7 16GB RAM+512GB SSD are up to $90 off this week

GEEKOM reached out to me recently letting me know of a discount they are running via Amazon in the U.S. for one week where you can save $90 off the price of the Mini IT11 i7-1195G7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage; you can also save $75 off the slightly cheaper i5-1155G7 variant. The former is the same configuration we reviewed in December and gained a very favorable score for its price (which has come down quite a bit from its MSRP) and quality. Basically, it's a beast of a Mini PC.

Below are the full specifications of the two variants.

Mini IT11 11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 Dimensions Weight 564.9 g CPU i7-1195G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz)

i5-1155G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz)

i5-1135G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz) Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Memory Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM, 16GB; expandable up to 64GB Storage 1 x SSD (2280 M.2 SATA/PCIe), 512GB; expandable up to 2TB

1 x 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm), expandable up to 2TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6, AX201 (CNVI) Kensington Lock Yes Adapter Automatic Voltage adjustment between 100 and 240V AC, 50/60Hz, 3 pin, 65 Watts (19V/3.42A), 1.5 meters in length I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

1 x CIR

Once you have the PC out of the cushioning inside the box, and the foam is removed you are greeted with a Thank You envelope, below that after removing the cardboard "shelf" you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Storage Bag

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

As you can see, only one HDMI cable is included in the box, and since the port is not HDMI 2.1 you will need to think about purchasing a mini DisplayPort cable, or a USB4 (Type-C) to DisplayPort cable to maximize the potential of the Iris Xe Graphics display options.

The Mini IT11 i7-1195G7 normally costs $599.99, but when you apply the in-page coupon, you save $90 bringing the price down to just $509.99. The i5-1155G7 variant normally costs $499.99 but when you apply the $75 in-page discount coupon it brings the price down to just $424.99.

This deal is live between Jan 30 to 5 Feb on Amazon and qualifies for free delivery and returns (within 30 days of receipt). Geekom offers 1 year of Warranty on its products.

List price $599.99 — deal ends on Feb 5.

List price $424.99 — deal ends on Feb 5.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.