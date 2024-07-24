CrowdStrike is sending customers affected by last week's outage a $10 UberEats gift card

Last Friday's faulty update from the security firm CrowdStrike managed to shut down over 8 million Windows PCs. That has caused IT admins a massive headache as they have been trying to fix the issue with guidance from both CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Many of those IT employees and Crow﻿S﻿trike partners who have been busy over the past several days restoring those PCs have been sent an interesting "apology" from CrowdStrike: a digital code to be used on the Uber Eats food delivery service.

TechCrunch reports that a number of people who have received the email message posted the actual message or reported they have received it on the X social network. The code is for $10 from Uber Eats, or the equivalent amount in the native country.

The message states, in part, that CrowdStrike knows that it knows that its botched update has caused "additional work" for those IT partners. It added, "And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience."

The message ended with CrowdStrike stating, "To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!” It included a code for the Uber Eats promotion, or users could access a QR code.

Oddly enough some of the recipients of the email later reported that when they tried to redeem the Uber Eats code, they got an error message claiming that the code "has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid."

While the number of affected Windows PCs was less than one percent of all Windows PC that are in operation, the number that were shut down by the CrowdStrike "Update" managed to negatively affect a large number of critical businesses and systems for a lengthy period of time.