Daily builds for Ubuntu 23.04 become available for download

Daily builds for Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster are now available for download, OMG! Ubuntu! Has reported. These daily builds are developmental snapshots that allow testers to try out the newest features in the upcoming Ubuntu release as soon as they become available. Daily images can be downloaded and booted from a USB stick and even installed on your computer, they are not stable, however, and you could encounter issues.

According to OMG! Ubuntu!, the daily builds that are available right now, don’t really include anything new. During these early stages of development, efforts are focused on backend work such as “syncing imports” and “updating tooling”. Regardless, if you have a test machine lying around, you could install the daily image and apply the updates as they’re released to get all the new Ubuntu 23.04 features as they become available.

Ubuntu 23.04 is due out on April 20, 2023. As an interim release, it will only be supported for nine months until January 2024. During the development cycle, there will be two Testing Weeks from December 29 and March 2, the Feature Freeze will take place on February 23, a Beta will drop on March 30, the Kernel will be frozen on April 6, and the final release will be available on April 20.

For most people, it’s advised that they stay on LTS versions of Ubuntu. These are the most stable releases of Ubuntu and are supported for five years, meaning you don’t have to keep messing around with upgrades. Developers releasing software for Ubuntu sometimes focus on LTS releases too, so this is another benefit of staying on these releases rather than upgrading to interim releases like Ubuntu 23.04.

Source: OMG! Ubuntu!