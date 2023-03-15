Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” opts for astrology-themed wallpaper

Canonical has shared the default wallpaper that it will use in the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” release due on April 20. Taking the word “Lunar”, the company decided to run with an astrology-based approach to the wallpaper and made the lobster into a constellation. There’s a full-on purple-orangish version of the wallpaper which will serve as default and a black-and-white version (check the gallery below) for those with more sensitive eyes.

Explaining a bit about what users can look forward to, in mumbo-jumbo astrology speak, Ubuntu Project Manager Oliver Smith said:

“A rising Lunar Lobster is rumoured to bring good luck to IT managers looking to deploy and manage Ubuntu Desktop at scale. Also ascendant are Ubuntu gamers as the Steam snap moves closer to a stable release. The legacy Ubuntu Desktop installer is beginning its descent this year to be replaced by Subiquity, a new installer that aligns the desktop and server codebases alongside a refined first time user experience. Finally, the desktop environment will soon complete its transition to GNOME 44 to ensure good health and usability improvements for all users.”

Aside from the two default lobster wallpapers, the Ubuntu community submitted some wallpapers too. Canonical picked out ten of those which you’ll be able to see down below in the gallery section.

While new wallpapers are certainly an enticing way to lure people in, it’s important to keep in mind that this version of Ubuntu will only be supported for a short time, therefore, it’s best to stay on an LTS version of Ubuntu on production machines.