Discord Voice chat is now available for some Xbox Insiders

If you love playing multiplayer games on your Xbox console, you're in for some good news today as Microsoft has announced Discord Voice chat for Xbox Insiders. Select Gamers will be able to jump into group calls and voice channels in Discord directly from their Xbox consoles, starting today.

Linking a Discord account on your Xbox is pretty straightforward. Just press the Xbox button on your controller and navigate to Parties & chat > Try Discord Voice on Xbox. This will show you a QR code which you can scan to be directed to the Xbox and Discord apps so that you can link them. Microsoft has also noted that:

Once your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can hop in a channel you’d like to talk in using Discord just as you normally would. On the Discord mobile app, you’ll see a new option to Join on Xbox. At this point, you’ll need the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox. If you have it installed, the Xbox app will launch and let you connect the Discord Voice chat to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console.

The update is rolling out for Xbox Insiders today but only a select few will be able to take advantage of it right away. Over the next few weeks, it will gradually expand to more Insiders before being made generally available for everyone.