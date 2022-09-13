Discord Voice officially launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft and Discord announced the arrival of the latter's hugely popular voice chat solution onto Xbox consoles back in July. Xbox Insiders gained access at first for testing purposes, but now, everyone is invited as the feature has officially launched across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

Xbox users will need to connect their account to Discord before using the service, granting permission to access Voice on the Xbox console. Head to the User Settings > Connections tab on Discord desktop, web, or mobile and select the Xbox logo to start the process. Keep in mind this is a step that must be accomplished even if the accounts have been connected before.

"Discord started as a way to bring people together around games, no matter what platform they use. Voice on Xbox has been something that Discord users around the world have been asking for, and we’re stoked to bring it to everyone with the help of our friends at Xbox," said Discord regarding today's launch.

While users can't directly join a Discord call from an Xbox console, they can a voice call from Discord to Xbox. The process is as follows once accounts are connected: Join a Discord voice channel on mobile or desktop, hit the new Join on Xbox button, and the Xbox mobile app will throw the call over to the linked Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console.

Head here to read a FAQ on the connection and linking process, transferring calls, and other aspects of this partnership.