Linux Mint working to bake Night Light directly into Cinnamon

Linux Mint has announced that it is working on adding Night Light support natively in the Cinnamon desktop environment, years after Ubuntu and GNOME-based distributions added it. Until now, Mint has been using Redshift as a crutch to deliver blue light reduction.

If you've ever tried to set up Redshift on Linux before, you'll know it's not the most reliable software with the geolocation component frequently breaking depending on your Linux distribution of choice. By baking this feature direct into Cinnamon, it will make the experience much more reliable.

Another drawback of Redshift is that it is not integrated into Cinnamon's settings and it doesn't work on the new Wayland, which Linux Mint will transition to in the future.

For anyone not familiar, Night Light is a feature that reduce the blue light emitted by your display, usually after sunset. This allegedly helps you get to sleep at night as the blue light isn't tricking your brain into thinking it's daylight.

In other Mint news, an OEM called Framework is working with the Mint team so that its laptops have full compatibility with Linux Mint and the Cinnamon desktop. Apparently, these laptops also feature components and technologies the Mint team hasn't focused on supporting yet so it said this will "boost new areas of development for us."

The Mint team has not set out which release it plans to have Night Light available in just yet, the next update will be out around December, this release could bring the change or maybe it'll arrive later, it's all up in the air.

For those not familiar with Linux Mint, it's based on Ubuntu but designed to be even easier to use, especially for people coming from Windows. One of the notable aspects about it is that it's a conservative operating system as not many changes get made to the layout. This is good if you want to get work done and don't want to keep learning a new interface.

