Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the new name for BioWare's next game; full reveal on June 11

Fans of BioWare's Dragon Age series of fantasy RPG titles have been patiently awaiting any news about the next entry in the franchise. Indeed, BioWare released a teaser trailer for the next Dragon Age game way back in 2018.

In 2022, BioWare revealed that the game would have the title Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Since then, details about the game's development status have been slim to none. At the same time, the developer's parent company Electronic Arts laid off 50 of BioWare's team members in August 2023 while saying that development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf would continue.

Today, BioWare posted a new blog entry written by the developer's general manager, Gary McKay, where he announced that the team has decided to change the name of the game to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. McKay used the blog to briefly talk about the new in-game companions that will be a part of this game's single-player experience:

Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives. You’ll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience.

The new companions and the role they will play in the game's overall storyline and gameplay were the main reasons why BioWare decided to change the title to Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Thankfully, we won't have very long to wait before we actually get to see the game in action. The official Dragon Age YouTube channel will debut over 15 minutes of gameplay from near the beginning of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The gameplay footage will drop at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time) on Tuesday, June 11.