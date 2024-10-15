BioWare confirms Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't have Denuvo or any third-party DRM

EA and BioWare are just about ready to deliver their next RPG epic, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming in for fans in a couple of weeks. In its latest blog post covering preload times and advanced specifications for the game, though, the developer also shared some information about the digital rights management (DRM) technologies it will be using, confirming that no third-party facilities will be used.

This means Denuvo will not be a part of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the popular anti-piracy measure used by many publishers and developers nowadays. There is a small drawback, though, with BioWare saying that "the lack of DRM means that there will be no preload period for PC players."

Here's when Xbox and PlayStation players can begin their preload of the game, plus global launch times for the RPG:

Xbox Series X|S: October 14th 9 AM PDT

Playstation 5: October 29th, 9 AM PDT

The studio has already shared hardware requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC players as well as details of the extensive testing this version is going through to make sure proper optimization is a major factor. It's even Steam Deck verified already.

Today, the studio showed off another PC specifications table with a little bit more information on what kind of performance players can expect with ray tracing and different FPS expectations. See the table below:

As for consoles, fidelity (30FPS) and performance (60FPS) modes will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The new PlayStation 5 Pro will feature the same options in Veilguard, but BioWare says additional resolution and visual improvements will be seen when using the latest and improved hardware.

"The team at BioWare is proud of how immersed players will be when they enter the beautiful world of Thedas, with upgraded image quality thanks to Sony’s new AI-based upscaler, PSSR," says BioWare studio technical director Maciej Kurowski. "We’ve enabled Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) in the 60FPS Performance mode, which previously was only available on the base PlayStation 5 with 30FPS Fidelity mode."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is releasing on October 31 across PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 5.