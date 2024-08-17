Dragon Age: The Veilguard reveals its PC hardware specs and a new trailer

Earlier this week, the release date for the upcoming BioWare fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard got leaked a few hours before it was officially announced. Publisher Electronic Arts later confirmed that the long-awaited game, previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, would launch on Halloween, October 31.

However, the release date for the game was not the only thing that was announced by EA this week. The game's official website has posted the official hardware recommendations for the PC version of the title.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X* (see notes)

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970/1650 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Preferred, HDD Supported; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7 RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (see notes)

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100GB SSD available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required; AMD CPUs on Windows 11 require AGESA V2 1.2.0.7

While the PC hardware specs, even on the higher recommended requirement level, should not be that beefy for most PC gamers, the game will take up a fairly large 100GB of hard drive space, and people who want to play at the recommended level will be required to store Dragon Age: The Veilguard with their SSD option.

Along with the release date and PC hardware specs, BioWare and EA also released a new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. It shows off the game's single player visuals with a mix of in-engine gameplay and cinematics. The game will also be released for Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.

