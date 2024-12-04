Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Character Creator gets a separate standalone version

BioWare just celebrated Dragon Age Day 2024, and it had a separate launch of the recently released entry's character creator, a Q&A event, and even a special cosmetics release planned out. This is certainly much more than what Mass Effect fans got for their day last month.

The biggest event of the day is easily the standalone Character Creator from Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Along with the latest update to the game, Patch 4, that's landing later today, BioWare is adding a free version of the main protagonist Rook creator across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation storefronts.

"For the folks who have yet to jump into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can now create a Rook before buying the full game and transfer your character over, as long as you’re on the same platform," explains the studio. "There’s no time limit on the Character Creator; we know crafting the perfect protagonist can take hours."

At the same time, following the latest update, Veilguard players will find the original armor set, body paint, and the iconic nose blood smear for free with Rook. Players can find and claim the set in the Lighthouse after completing "The Singing Blade" quest. The update carries other changes like a setting to turn off Bloom, Hide UI a Take Photo buttons for the pause menu, and more. Find the complete changelog for Patch 4, which includes a whole lot of bug fixes, over here.

While the studio is continuing to ship out new updates for its newest RPG, it has already confirmed that no more story content is being developed. BioWare's full focus is now on the next Mass Effect game.

For those who may have burning questions for BioWare developers responsible for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the team is currently hosting an Ask Me Anything session on the game's official subreddit.