Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director is exiting BioWare

The Dragon Age series of role-playing games began with Origins in 2009. Following its hugely positive reception, developer BioWare quickly followed up with Dragon Age II in 2011 and Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014. Following that entry though, the series went silent for 10 years, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally landing in 2024. However, it looks like BioWare has just lost its game director.

Reports of Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director, Corinne Busche, exiting the EA studio first surfaced from reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb, who added that other parts of BioWare is currently not affected by any imminent shut-down notices. Other publications like Eurogamer also corroborated Busche's exit later.

Following hordes of social media postings about the departure, Corinne Busche has now made a statement confirming her exit from BioWare. She says the reason for the departure is due to her accepting another offer from a company, which will also involve the role-playing genre.

Here's the complete statement via Eurogamer:

"At the heart of it, this was about my own fulfillment. I did what I set out to do at BioWare. That is to come in and help right the ship. I love Dragon Age, and BioWare, so the chance to return the game to a proper quality single player RPG was the privilege of a lifetime. It was hard fought, as games with such tumultuous dev cycles rarely end up shipping, and even more rarely turn out great. We, as a team, did it. And it was hard. It took a toll on me. BioWare still has a lot of work to do culturally, but I do believe they are on the right footing now. As for me, my departure was voluntary, as I have been presented with an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I don’t want to say much more right now, but you can count on it being in the CRPG space and upholding the traditions of great characters."

Corinne Busche has been with EA for the past 18 years, with her stints involving The Sims franchise at Maxis before joining BioWare in 2019. She took up the Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director role in 2022, its final years of development after it had finally dropped its live service multiplayer elements to become a single-player RPG.

Following Veilguard's launch, the EA RPG studio is currently focused on the next Mass Effect game. A TV show based on the sci-fi series has just been confirmed too.