Dragon Age: The Veilguard may have just received its final update

After a 10-year break, BioWare finally delivered a new Dragon Age to fans last year, offering a brand-new role-playing experience set in the fantasy universe. BioWare has already confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't be receiving any more post-launch content, but now it looks like even regular updates are coming to an end.

Patch 5 for the RPG just landed, bringing a single new quality-of-life change as well as a pretty big list of bug fixes. Alongside it, though, BioWare made a statement thanking players for spending time with the game and the following updates. It adds that the company is now moving to monitoring the game's health, which many fans are taking as a farewell.

Here's the full message:

Hey everyone, Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard; we were so happy with the game’s stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then. With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!

The complete list of changes hitting the game with Patch 5 are these:

Quality of Life Changes: Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.

Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.

Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.

Fixed an issue with the “Imperium’s Resolve” armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.

Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.

Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.

Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.

Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.

Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”

Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.

Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.

Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.

Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.

Some adjustments to the game credits.

BioWare confirmed a few months ago that its teams are now fully focused on the next Mass Effect entry, with no post-launch story content in the works for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

EA has recently confirmed that despite having 1.5 million players, the RPG missed its targets by 50%. Veilguard's game director also exited BioWare this year to pursue other RPG ventures.