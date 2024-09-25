ElevenLabs adds Deepak Chopra's voice to its Iconic Voices collection

Deepak Chopra, a well-known figure in the meditation world and a prolific author, has lent his voice to ElevenLabs' Iconic Voices collection. Chopra's voice is selectable in ElevenLabs' recently launched Reader App. For those that haven't heard of it, the Reader App lets you upload documents like ebooks and have them read back in natural-sounding voices, and it's free.

Chopra recently launched Digital Deepak, a chatbot trained on the real man's writing and videos so that it can be asked questions and respond in his voice, powered by ElevenLabs. This led to the company seeking other ways to put his voice to work and decided it would be a good idea to allow anyone to use it in the ElevenLabs Reader App.

Commenting on the news, Deepak Chopra said:

"I am proud to announce my partnership with ElevenLabs. Listening can help cultivate emotional nurturing and engagement. This is no different in the age of AI, it is only more important. I have always written to connect with people, and now I can connect on a deeper level with a global audience as I make my teachings available for everyone in my own voice."

The voice of Deepak Chopra, in the Iconic Voices collection, joins other well-known voices such as those of Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds, and Sir Laurence Olivier.

To select his voice, press the Voices tab at the bottom of the app, find Deepak Chopra, who is currently at the top, and then press the plus button to add his voice to your saved voices. Next find something to read and press the first icon furthest to the left of the play button to bring up the voice selection menu, press the Saved chip, and then you should find Deepak Chopra if you saved his voice, select that and resume listening.

