The PC specs for Monster Hunter Wilds include a huge 140GB storage requirement

On Tuesday, during Sony PlayStation's latest State of Play streaming event, Capcom revealed that its next game in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds, will launch on February 28, 2025, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC via Steam.

Along with the release date and a new trailer for the game, Capcom also updated the official website for Monster Hunter Wilds. Included with that update are the PC hardware requirements for the game.

Here's what PC hardware gamers should have if they want buy the game on Steam and have a good experience:

Minimum Required Specs Resolution - 1080p (Upscaled)

Frame Rate - 30 fps

OS - Windows10 (64-bit Required)

Processor - Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Corei3-12100F, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory - 16GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

VRAM - 6GB

Storage - 140GB SSD

Note - SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported. Recommended Specs Resolution - 1080p (FHD)

Frame Rate - 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled)

OS - Windows10 (64-bit Required)

Processor - Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory - 16GB

Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AMD Radeon RX 6700XT

VRAM - 8GB

Storage- 140GB SSD

Note - SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

As you can see, PC gamers will have to devote a lot of their onboard storage for this game, and it will require an SSD instead of a "normal" hard drive. The PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds will support Microsoft's DirectStorage tech, which is supposed to boost the load times and performance for PC games that use that feature, but so far, only a select few PC games have chosen to use the DirectStorage API.