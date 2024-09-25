Canalys: US PC shipments grew 4% year-on-year to 18.9 million units in Q2 2024

Canalys PC Analysis service has reported its quartetly PC shipment numbers in the United States. According to the report, PC shipments grew 4% year-on-year to 18.9 million units in Q2 2024. Laptop demand was strong, with shipments increasing more than 5%.

Canalys expects PC shipments to grow further in the coming months, projecting 6% growth to just under 70 million units in 2024 and another 6% to 74 million units in 2025. Canalys Analyst Greg Davis commented on the PC shipment growth:

“With IT spending ramping up, large enterprise PC refresh is well underway, with shipments to the segment growing 12% in the latest quarter. While growth for consumers and SMBs was not as high, both segments still finished the quarter with healthy increases of 3% and 6% respectively.”

Except for Dell, all other leading PC OEMs increased their shipments year over year. While Apple's shipments grew only 0.5%, Acer and Lenovo posted 19.8% and 7.7% growth, respectively.

The report also highlighted that shipments of AI-capable PCs are expected to grow in the coming months. In Q4 2024, 30% of total PC shipments in the US are expected to be AI-capable. By Q4 2025, shipments of AI-capable PCs are expected to hit 50%. This surge is fueled by all major CPU players, including AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, announcing their latest processors with dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) to accelerate AI applications directly on the device.

Analyst firm Gartner recently reported that worldwide shipments of AI PCs are expected to reach 114 million units in 2025, an increase of 165.5% from 2024. The number of AI PCs will represent 43% of all PC shipments by 2025.

The PC market is showing healthy growth, fueled by enterprise refreshes and increasing demand for AI-capable devices. This trend is likely to continue, shaping the future of computing.