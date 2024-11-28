ElevenReader gets GenFM which creates a podcast about your content

ElevenLabs has added a new feature to its ElevenReader app that lets you create AI podcasts that discuss your uploaded content. This may remind you of Google's NotebookLM's podcast feature where two hosts discuss documents you upload.

One of the main drawbacks of NotebookLM right now is that it's not optimized for mobile devices like ElevenLab's ElevenReader App. If you're mobile-first, the introduction of the GenFM feature is good news.

Right now, the feature is only available on iOS devices, but the company promises that it will also roll out to Android users in the near future. You can generate podcasts from PDFs, articles, and books to help you digest the news, listen to a book review, prepare for class, or just settle down for a story.

ElevenReader's GenFM feature will generate podcasts using a variety of different hosts, with the best choices for the type of content you're listening to. Not only that, but GenFM can generate content in a massive 32 languages. Among those languages are Portuguese, French, Spanish, Arabic, Indonesian, and Hindi.

To create a podcast for your content, open up the file in ElevenReader then look at the bottom right for the GenFM button. Not only will you get an audio podcast, but you'll also get the transcript with each of the host's names above their parts - if you don't want to listen to the podcast, you could read it to yourself. This is ideal if you find yourself outside with no headphones to listen quietly.

ElevenLabs has created a dedicated page for GenFM on its website, if you head over there you can find some videos of the feature in action plus a preview of the available hosts.

Source: ElevenLabs