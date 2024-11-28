Latest leaks gives us a peek into One UI 7's media player widget, app icons and interface

A recent leak by reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X (formerly, but perhaps better known as Twitter) gives us our first glimpse of the One UI 7 media player widget. While the device used to showcase the demo wasn't revealed, it is speculated to be either the Galaxy S24 or S24+.

In the leaked video, we can see the One UI 7 Nowbar in action, which sits at the bottom of the lock screen. The Nowbar is rumored to display live activity from supported apps directly on t﻿he lock screen. The video shows upon tapping the media player widget, it expands to reveal more controls such as a seek bar, previous/next buttons, like buttons, and the option to select the media output device.

The animation in the leaked video appears to be laggy. However, the issue could stem from the GIF itself rather than the animation. That's not the only One UI 7 feature that has been leaked. An X user Gerwin van Giessen has also shared multiple screenshots showcasing changes to the Samsung Calendar and the Samsung Calculator apps.

As per the leaked image, the Samsung Calendar app includes a blue and white color combination and now features "31" instead of "28" in the middle of the icon. Additionally, the app offers multiple customization options for widgets, allowing users to change the background and use a custom image for the Samsung Calendar widget.

New OneUI 7 calendar widgets. You can set your own background and shape. #OneUI7 #OneUI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ntdvcjlx3c — Gerwin van Giessen (@GerwinvGiessen) November 27, 2024

There are also multiple options to change the shape of the widget. The leaker also suggested that the app will offer new color options for alarms and calendar events, making them easier to differentiate.

New OneUI 7 Samsung Calendar app. New icon and new colors available during alarms. #OneUI7 #OneUI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/9uPl0PAdLc — Gerwin van Giessen (@GerwinvGiessen) November 27, 2024

Additionally, the Samsung Calculator app is also getting a redesigned app icon, featuring a combination of green, black, and gray colors. The icon has three symbols: Plus, Subtract, and Equals.

It was earlier rumored that the One UI 7 beta program will commence in Korea and the US after November 17. However, that hasn't happened. Recently, it was claimed that the beta program has once again been delayed and might now begin in mid-December, and Germany possibly included among Phase 1 countries.

We have compiled a list of One UI 7-supported devices. Also, you can check out all the changes and new features that will be a part of One UI 7 by heading here.