GeForce NOW 50% off Black Friday deal goes live for new and upgrading members

Nvidia's GeForce NOW service is one of the biggest cloud streaming options for gamers, offering support for over 2,000 PC games across multiple launchers and subscription programs like Game Pass. With Black Friday almost here, Nvidia has decided to cut the price of its two premium tiers for a limited time.

For this week only, Performance and Ultimate tier subscriptions are now 50% off when subscribing for the three-month package. The offer is available for both new members as well as those looking for an upgrade from the Free tier to Performance or Performance to Ultimate. The one-month and six-month plans are not getting any deals this time, though.

For those unfamiliar with the tiers, the recently revamped Performance option comes touting a streaming resolution of up to 1440p, shorter queue times, 6-hour gaming sessions, ray-tracing effects, and up to 60 FPS gameplay.

Meanwhile, Ultimate memberships come with a streaming resolution of up to 4K, even shorter queue times, 8-hour sessions, up to 240 FPS support with RTX 4080-like performance, as well as DLSS frame generation.

"It’s the perfect time for gamers to treat themselves or a buddy to GeForce RTX-powered gaming without having to upgrade any hardware," says the company about the deal. "Whether battling winter bosses or exploring snowy landscapes, do it with exceptional performance at an exceptional price."

Find the deal and membership details on Nvidia's GeForce NOW portal here

At the same time, the company announced that it is adding support for six more games this week for subscribers:

New Arc Line (New release on Steam, Nov. 26)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 26) MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline Demo (Steam)

(Steam) PANICORE (Steam)

(Steam) Resident Evil 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour Demo (Steam)

(Steam) Slime Rancher (Steam)

(Steam) Sumerian Six (Steam)

Keep in mind that playtime restrictions are being introduced across the board to Nvidia GeForce NOW subscriptions starting in 2025. These caps will require members to pay extra if they go over the monthly limit.