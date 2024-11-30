Elon Musk endorsed Apple AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid feature, calling it "Cool"

Apple AirPods Pro 2, revealed in this year's September event, has a first-of-its-kind feature called Hearing Aid. The feature is designed to help people with hearing impairment to get clearer and more vibrant sounds through the earbuds. Hearing Aid is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So far, the Hearing Aid in AirPods Pro 2 has garnered much acclaim, and the latest person to admire the feature is the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared an advertisement for Hearing Aid on Thursday, in which a father with hearing loss is using AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid to hear his daughter opening Christmas gifts. In response to this, Elon Musk said, "This is cool."

"I'm so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people's lives. The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalized sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter." Tim Cook said in his tweet.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), the standard hearing examination has shown that 1 in 8 people in the United States (13%, or 30 million) ages 12 or older have hearing loss in both ears. Additionally, about 5% of adults ages 45-54 have disabling hearing loss.

AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are compatible with iPhone or iPad with iOS 18/ iPadOS 18 and later. Mac devices with macOS Sequoia and later have also received support for Hearing Aid. Apple says the feature is intended for people 18 years old or older.

Currently, over 100 countries and regions around the world are covered by Hearing Aid, with dozens of more regions added to the Hearing Test feature. Meanwhile, the only countries that support Apple's Hearing Protection feature are the United States and Canada.