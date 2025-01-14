OnePlus Watch 3 may feature blood pressure monitoring

OPPO CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the company will launch the OPPO Find N5 next month in China. Oppo's subsidiary, OnePlus, is expected to follow with the OnePlus Open 2, the global variant of the Find N5, later this year. The OPPO Find N5 is touted as the world's thinnest foldable and is expected to pack the biggest battery of all foldables. In addition to the Find N5, OPPO is likely to unveil its next smartwatch, the OPPO Watch X2.

The information comes directly from OPPO's product manager, Zhou Yibao. In a post on the social media platform Weibo (Chinese Twitter), Yibao shared an image of the upcoming OPPO Watch X2, which is also our first glimpse at the watch. The watch is highly likely to be rebranded as OnePlus Watch 3. The image shows a health feature detecting unusual fluctuations in blood pressure, showing a risk of hypertension, suggesting that the OPPO Watch X2 as well as the global OnePlus Watch 3 will include blood pressure monitoring.

image via Weibo

While the watch is enclosed inside a plastic cover, the image reveals its button placement. On the top right side of the watch's frame is a redesigned circular crown, accompanied by another button on the bottom right of the frame. Apple is also anticipated to introduce the blood pressure monitoring feature alongside satellite connectivity in the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Samsung is one of the mainstream players in the smartwatch market that has been offering blood pressure monitoring features on all of its watches since the Galaxy Watch 3. However, Samsung's implementation requires a medical-grade blood pressure monitoring device for calibration. It remains to be seen if OnePlus also follows the same methodology or will offer a different technology.