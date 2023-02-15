Elon Musk, the co-founder of OpenAI, thinks AI is a huge risk "to the future of civilization

Elon Musk has talked about the potential benefits, and the potential dangers, of AI long before OpenAI's ChatGPT launched in November, followed by the announcements of Google's Bard and Microsoft's new Bing chatbots. This week, Musk continued to state his concerns over the rise of AI at the World Government Summit in Dubai, according to CNBC.

Musk said "One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI." He added, "It’s both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability." However, he said that with that promise and capability "comes great danger.”

Ironically Musk is one of the original co-founders of OpenAI, the company that launched the ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022. It quickly jump started the current AI trend in the tech industry. Musk left the company in 2018. This week, he said the release of ChatGPT gave the general public a better understanding about the current advancements in AI. He added, "The AI has been advanced for a while. It just didn’t have a user interface that was accessible to most people."

Musk also repeated what he said about AI several years ago about the need to regulate its use. This week, he stated that while regulation could slow down its development, he believes that might be good in the long run. He added, "It is, I think, actually a bigger risk to society than cars or planes or medicine.”