The new Samsung One UI 5.1 adds more integration with Galaxy Book notebooks

If you own one of Samsung's Galaxy Book notebooks, along with one of the company's recent Galaxy smartphones, you may soon be getting a nice upgrade that will allow for better interplay between those devices. Today, Samsung announced that its One UI 5.1 smartphone OS overlay is rolling out to the company's flagship phones.

Those phones include the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 phone families, along with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones. Other older smartphones will get the same update in the coming weeks and months. One UI 5.1 is already included in the new Samsung S23 smartphone series, which officially goes on sale Friday, February 17.

If you own a Galaxy Book from 2021 and above, and one of the One UI 5.1 smartphones, you will be able to use it to drag and drop images from one device to the other as if they are the same device. You can do the same for copying and pasting text in documents. If you use the Samsung Internet web browser on your phone, you can pick up where you left off if you open the same browser on your Galaxy Book.

One UI 5.1 also has a bunch of new features and improvements for the supported smartphones. They include, but not limited to, take pictures in the high-end RAW formate directly from the camera app, integrating the Samsung Notes app with Google Meet, a new dynamic weather widget, and much more.