Windows 11 and 10 are getting fewer updates next month

Today, Microsoft released the November 2024 Patch Tuesday updates for all supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions. Later this month, the company is also expected to ship non-security updates with quality fixes and some new features. However, things are going to be different in December.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Microsoft plans to take a break. Therefore, Windows 10 and 11 will get fewer updates. While traditional Patch Tuesday updates are still on track (scheduled for December 10, 2024), next month's non-security updates are canceled. Microsoft announced the change in its official Windows Update account on X:

IMPORTANT:

Because of minimal operations during the Western holidays, there will be no December 2024 non-security preview update. There will be a monthly security update for December 2024. Normal monthly servicing for non-security and security updates will resume in January 2025. — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) November 12, 2024

December 2024 is the only exception, so the regular schedule of C-updates for Windows 10 and 11 will continue in January 2025.

For those unfamiliar, non-security updates for Windows 10 and 11 deliver monthly fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Microsoft also uses these updates to provide minor new features outside its traditional "big" annual feature updates, such as the recently released Windows 11 version 24H2. All these non-security updates are optional, unlike Patch Tuesday updates, which install automatically whether the user likes it or not.

While it is nice to receive new features every month, non-security updates are often more prone to bugs. Last month's updates crippled Task Manager on Windows 11 version 24H2 and broke some apps on Windows 10. Therefore, if you want to try them, be ready for some unexpected bugs and glitches. For the majority of users, it is better to stay away from them altogether.