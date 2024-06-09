Fable reboot's gameplay is here, release set for 2025 on Xbox and PC

Microsoft and Playground Games had a new trailer to show off during the Xbox Games Showcase presentation today, but it wasn’t for a new racing game (sorry, Forza Horizon fans). Instead, Fable received another look, this time with a blend of in-engine cinematics and gameplay. Watch the latest trailer above, which features yet another British comedian.

During last year's Xbox Showcase, The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade showed up to play a literal giant in this fantasy RPG. This time, Humphry, Albion's Greatest Hero, who is now retired, is being played by Matt King. Fans of the English sitcom Peep Show may recognize him as Super Hans.

Humphry seems to be the mentor behind our custom protagonist in their journey to being a hero. However, it seems he also has a connection to the main antagonist too, which has been revealed today to be a rival hero.

The trailer emphasizes the choices players will make during their time in Albion too, a major focus on the original games. The mainline series hasn't seen a new entry in quite some time, with Fable III dropping in 2010 for the Xbox 360. Forza Horizon series developer Playground Games revealed it is working on the series next to form a reboot in 2020.

"What does it mean to be a Hero? Humphry, once one of the greatest, will be forced out of retirement when a mysterious figure from his past threatens Albion's very existence," reads the description from today's fresh trailer.

While a firm release date is still missing from this highly-anticipated fairy tale-inspired RPG, Microsoft and Playground Games finally attached a release window to Fable today, with it landing sometime in 2025. As for platforms, it's hitting Xbox Series X|S and PC. Plus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting the game on day one for no extra cost, like all other first-party Xbox titles.