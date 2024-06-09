Obsidian's Avowed gets a story trailer showing off factions and the Dreamscourge

Avowed, the Obsidian Entertainment-developed fantasy RPG received another look at the Xbox Games Showcase today. This time, the studio sprinkled in new information about the factions players will face in their time roaming the Living Lands, a small look at one of the optional companions, and plenty of combat inside its latest story trailer; catch it in full above.

In this RPG, the player character takes the role of an envoy sent by the Aedyran emperor, and Paradis is the first port city they will be reaching. The Dreamscourge seems to be the main concern in this era, a soul-afflicting plague. Here's how the studio describes its deadly effects:

No one knows how it spreads, but many have come to recognize and dread the symptoms: first, victims experience confusion, disorientation, and hallucinations. As it worsens, they become unpredictable and erratic in their behavior, as if trapped in a waking nightmare. In the final stage, they turn into violent “Dreamthralls,” their bodies twisted with fungal growths and their minds and souls overtaken by the plague.

Obsidian will be offering Avowed players four companions to take on their fantasy journeys in the Living Lands. The one it revealed today was Giatta.

"A brilliant and outspoken animancer who studies soul energy, she has endured suspicion and ire for her work," the studio says, describing Giatta's background. "But like you, she desperately seeks a solution to the Dreamscourge. She’s a vital ally who will help you understand the unique metaphysical ecosystem of the Living Lands."

Much like many other Xbox games showed off during today's presentation, Avowed currently has a 2024 launch window attached to it but without a firm date. The RPG will be coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as PCs when it's ready. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also gain access to it on day one for no extra cost.