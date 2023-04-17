Firefox 112.0.1 is out with a fix for the bug causing an unintentional cookie purge

Several days ago, Mozilla released Firefox 112 in the Release channel, improving the browser's resource consumption, adding better password fields, and more. Those preferring the only non-Chromium mainstream browser can now download version 112.0.1, which fixes an annoying issue causing an unintentional cookie purge.

According to Mozilla, updating Firefox to version 112 makes cookie dates change to the far future, resulting in an unintentional removal of all saved cookies. Deleting stored cookies usually signs you out of all websites, resets preferences, and more. Therefore, a random cookie removal may cause significant frustration and break the user experience.

Here is the complete changelog for Firefox 112.0.1:

"Fixed a bug where cookie dates appear to be set in the far future after updating Firefox. This may have caused cookies to be unintentionally purged. (bug 1827669)."

You can download Firefox 112.0.1 from the official Firefox website. If you already have the browser on your computer, head to Menu > Help > About Firefox to force-install the latest release. If you want to learn what is new in Firefox 112, the latest major update for Mozilla's browser, check out our dedicated coverage.