Firefox 123 is out with search for Firefox View, website compatibility reporting, and more

Firefox 123.0 is now available in the Release channel with a couple of new features, changes, improvements, and security fixes. The most notable additions include a search in Firefox View and the ability to report compatibility issues on specific websites.

What is new in Firefox 123?

New Features: We’ve integrated search into Firefox View. You can now search through all of the tabs on each of the section subpages - Recent Browsing, Open Tabs, Recently Closed Tabs, Tabs from other devices, or History.

Having any issues with a website on Firefox, yet the site seems to be working as expected on another browser? You can now let us know via the Web Compatibility Reporting Tool! By filing a web compatibility issue, you’re directly helping us detect, target, and fix the most impacted sites to make your browsing experience on Firefox smoother. Fixes: When translating web pages, we are now also translating text in tooltips (i.e. titles) and text displayed in form controls (i.e. placeholder).

Various security fixes. Changes: Address bar settings can now be found in the Firefox Settings' Search section. Web Platform Changes: We now implement linearRGB interpolation for SVG gradients, as well as the existing sRGB interpolation. You can choose which to use via the color-interpolation property.

Previously, SVG feImage elements that pointed to SVG content required the SVG document to have a root element that had non-percentage width and height values. Such content will now fall back to use the default replaced element values of 300px width and 150px height and the feImage will no longer fail to render.

By enabling Preload and Modulepreload support, Early Hints are now fully supported.

Audio echo cancellation can now be applied to microphone inputs when the audio output is redirected to another device with setSinkId().

Firefox now supports declarative ShadowDOM, providing developers greater flexibility and improved ergonomics when working with ShadowDOMs directly within HTML.

You can check Firefox for Enterprise 123 Release Notes here and developer information here. Note that Firefox 123.0 still has a known bug where some computers with old AMD processors cannot render thumbnails properly, resulting in black files in dialogs. You can resolve the problem by installing a newer graphics driver.

Firefox for Windows is available on the official website and in the Microsoft Store.