Apple Music adds monthly Replay stats for tracking your music habits

Apple Music, like many other services, has a special tool that lets you recap your year in music and see what tracks, albums, and artists you have been listening to the most. You can access your Replay playlists at the bottom of the "Listen now" tab. If you feel like that playlist and one yearly recap are not enough, here is some good news: Apple now lets you track your music habits on a monthly basis (via Engadget).

To get more detailed Apple Music stats, head to replay.music.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID. Then, you will be able to check monthly recaps with the number of minutes listened, top artists, songs, albums, various milestones, etc. All that information will contribute to your yearly replay playlist and recap.

It is worth adding that although yearly playlists are available all the way to 2015 (the year Apple Music was launched), monthly recaps, as of right now, are only available for 2023 and January 2024. In addition, Apple Music Replay is still a browser-only experience, which is not available in the Apple Music app. However, you can access it regardless of your platform choice, so feel free to browse replay.music.apple.com on your Windows PC, Mac, Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, or any other modern device.

You probably do not need a special service to tell you what your favorite music is. Still, monthly recaps are a great method to remember what music accompanied you during specific periods of your life.

Other notable changes coming soon to Apple Music include a partnership with SongShift that will let you transfer playlists from Spotify and other streaming services without leaving the Apple Music app. The integration was found in a beta version of Apple Music for Android, and you can learn more about it here.