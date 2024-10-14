Firefox 131.0.3 is out with fixes for YouTube playback issues, crashes on Windows, and more

After releasing Firefox 131.0.2 with a patch for a critical security vulnerability, Mozilla has issued another update for its browser. Version 131.0.3 is now available for download, and it fixes a couple of annoying bugs, such as non-working YouTube VR and 360 videos, crashes on Windows with certain anti-virus software installed, problems with banking sites, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

Version 131.0.3, first offered to Release channel users on October 14, 2024 Fixed an issue where some users could not access the Bill Pay portion of their bank's site. (Bug 1923500)

Fixed an issue where some VR180 and 360 videos were not properly rendering on YouTube. (Bug 1922278)

Fixed a crash that Windows users with Avast or AVG security software were experiencing when visiting certain sites. (Bug 1919678)

Fixed an issue where the "List all tabs" button was not able to be moved from the toolbar. (Bug 1918681)

You can download Mozilla Firefox from the official website. If you are a Windows user, you can also get the browser from the Microsoft Store via this link. Full release notes for version 131.0.2 are available on the official website.

In case you missed it, Firefox 131 introduced several new features for the browser, such as the ability to grant temporary site permissions, tab previews, new localization, translation improvements, security fixes, and more. You can find the complete changelog here.

In other Firefox news, the maker of uBlock Origin Lite recently pulled the extension from Mozilla's add-on store after multiple encounters with a "nonsensical and hostile" review process from the store review team.