Mozilla releases Firefox 131 with tab previews, temporary website permissions, and more

It is time for Firefox users to download and install the latest major update for the browser. Version 131.0 is now available in the Release Channel, and it features quite a few important changes.

With Firefox 131, users can grant temporary permissions for websites. For example, if you want to allow notifications from a certain page for a limited period. According to Mozilla, a temporary permission is valid for one hour, after which Firfox automatically clears all the granted permissions.

Another feature is a long-requested one: tab previews. You can now hover the cursor over the tab strip to preview open pages without switching between them.

Other changes in Firefox 131 include improved translation, tweaks for the search bar, security fixes, a new localization, a fresh icon for the Tab Overview, and more.

Here is the complete changelog:

New: Firefox will now offer to temporarily remember when users grant permissions to sites (e.g. geolocation). Temporary permissions will be removed either after one hour or when the tab is closed.

A tab preview is now displayed when hovering the mouse over background tabs, making it easier to locate the desired tab without needing to switch tabs.

When suggesting a default translation language, Firefox will now take into consideration languages you have previously used for translations.

We’ve re-introduced the ability to navigate to the search engine home page when the search bar is empty by using shift-enter/shift-click Changed: The following language is now supported by Firefox translation: Swedish

The Tab overview (List all tabs) menu has received a new, refreshed icon.

Security fixes in Firefox 131 are available here. Release notes for Firefox for Enterprise 131 are available here, and the Developer Information is here.

You can update Firefox to the latest version by opening Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, leave the browser as is, and it will update itself automatically upon the next restart.