FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

It's Thursday again, and the Epic Games Store has another freebie up for grabs for all PC gamers. The long-running promotion's latest entry is a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, which is replacing last week's Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker giveaways. The latest freebie is available to claim for seven days as usual.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch comes in offering a Metroidvania experience, giving players multiple tightly wound and interconnected maps with their own visual styles and challenging combat encounters.

The combat systems are especially praised by fans and critics. The Fist, the Drill, and the Whip fighting styles offer opportunities to take down enemies depending on different situations. Players can switch between each style even between combos, letting them hit enemies from long range, switch to AOE attacks, and use heavier hits without missing a beat.

The game's dieselpunk setting is described like this by the developer TiGames:

Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then. After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion. The combining of the dieselpunk aesthetics and the oriental-style architecture constructs the core visual style of Torch City, exposing the world with the intense conflict between the furry animals and the mechanical army from their appearance to the nature.

You can claim a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch for free from the Epic Games Store from now through August 1. The title costs $29.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The next Epic Games freebie, a copy of LumbearJack, will land on the same day that this one goes away.