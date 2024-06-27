Razer has launched new Fortnite branded PC gaming accessiors with special in-game items

Razer is launching some of its popular PC gaming accessories with logos and artwork based on Fortnite. In addition, purchasing each of these accessories will give Fortnite players an exclusive in-game item in Epic Games' free-to-play battle royale title.

The Razer products that will have the Fortnite art and logos include:

All of these items are available for shipping now via Amazon. The codes that offer the extra Fortnite in-game items can be redeemed at the game's official website.

In addition, the Razer website is letting Fortnite players take part in a sort of treasure hunt. Simply go through the Razer site and find a hidden llama. If you do you will be able to get a limited edition Llama Keycap for your Razer Fortnite Blackwidow V4 gaming keyboard, The special offer ends on July 4.

Razer recently launched a new DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse that's much lighter and more affordable than the previously released DeathAdder V3 Pro mouse. In April, the company launched black and white color versions of the Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse. It is also extremely light and includes a high-end 35,000 DPI optical sensor. Both of these products support the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately), which allows them to support an 8000 Hz polling rate, compared to the normal 1000 Hz polling rate on those mice products.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.