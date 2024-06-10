Forza Motorsport Update 9 brings endurance racing, Sebring, a free car, and more

Turn 10 Studios, the maker of Forza Motorsport announced the latest content update for the racing sim. Update 9 focuses on endurance racing, inviting drivers to participate in big races that will put them and their cars to the absolute limit during the Endurance Month. It also brings a free-for-a-limited-time car and Sebring, one of the most iconic endurance tracks.

To celebrate Endurance Month in Forza Motorsport, developers are giving away the Porsche 963 combo for free for all. It contains the 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 car and a custom Porsche Racing Suit. The car and the suit are available for free for one week, and you can claim the combo in the Microsoft Store and Steam. After one week, the pack will turn premium, charging new players $4.99.

Forza Motorsport Update 9 brings Sebring back to the game. This is one of the oldest racetracks still operating in the United States (it opened in 1950 on a former World War II airfield), where racers can push their skills and cars while fighting with the rough, bumpy, and constantly changing track. With the latest update, you can drive at the 3.74-mile Full Circuit and its 2-mile Short Circuit variant.

Sebring is known to be a terror for even the toughest drivers and is characterized by how its uneven surface combines asphalt and old concrete runways, resulting in a demanding environment for drivers and their vehicles.

Other changes in Update 9 include fixes for Laguna Seca and Nordschleife. The pitlane exit at Laguna Seca now matches its location in the real world, and Nordschleife now features updated curbs.

Here are other notable fixes and improvements:

We’ve adjusted Practice lengths across all Featured Multiplayer Series to increase event cadence and frequency. This change results in shorter practice lengths.

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed an issue with visible clipping in cockpit view with FOV set to 65.

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra: Fixed an issue where brake calipers are misplaced and not visible from outside the car. Secondly, an issue where wheel lug nuts/fasteners were missing from this car has also been resolved.

Fixed an issue where the thumbnail for the Forza P3 car division is missing from the Free Play Advanced Event Setup menu.

Fixed an issue where glass reflections were showing pink on Maple Valley and Mid-Ohio.

We’ve updated the existing Mobil 1 decal in the Livery Editor and have added 3 new decal variants.

Full release notes for Forza Motorsport Update 9 are available on the official support website. You can also read a more in-depth overview of the update on the official Forza website. The update will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, and Steam on June 10, 2024, at 10 AM PDT.