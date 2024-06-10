New Destiny 2 video offers teases of upcoming content, including Codename Frontiers in 2025

Last week, Bungie released The Final Shape, the latest paid expansion pack for its sci-fi shooter Destiny 2. While the expansion did experience some launch issues, those have been fixed. Long-time players of the Destiny game franchise got to experience a number of storylines that have been going on for 10 years reach their conclusions with The Final Shape.

However, Bungie is already teasing players with more content that will be coming to Destiny 2 over the course of the next year. In a YouTube video, the developer revealed that these updates will be released in three "episodes".

The first episode is called Echoes and follows up on the end of The Final Shape, where artifacts called "Echoes" were sent out into space due to an explosion of darkness and light. Players will find that the first episode centers on one of these echoes reaching the planet of Nessus, Not only are the planet's aliens, known as the Vex, acting oddly as a result of this echo, but players will also encounter an all-new enemy.

The second episode in this trilogy will be called Revenant, and it will basically be players becoming vampire hunters called Slayer-Barons, along with a new Potion Crafting feature.

Finally, the third episode is called Heresy. Fans of the first Destiny expansion pack The Taken King will be happy to know that Heresy will return them to the massive Hive ship the Dreadnought.

The video concludes with a mention of Codename Frontiers, which is looking like it will be a major new expansion for Destiny 2. No other information on this new content was revealed, other than it will launch sometime in 2025. Fans who thought Bungie might launch Destiny 3 next year might be a tad disappointed, but we will have to see what the developer has in mind for Codename Frontiers first.