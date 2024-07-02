Free streaming service Tubi coming to the UK on TV, iOS, Android, and web

Tubi, a free TV and movie streaming service in the US and Canada, has announced its expansion to the UK. In the coming weeks, UK viewers will be able to access the service on TV platforms, iOS, Android, and the Web. The company said it has built momentum in the US with nearly 80 million monthly active users and now believes the time is right to expand.

At launch, Tubi will arrive with more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand with content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment and a selection of Tubi Originals. The service will include some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics.

Commenting on the expansion, Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, said:

"Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences. We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love."

At a time when inflation has been ravaging people's wallets, having Tubi as an option can be good for customers because it means they can reduce the number of subscription services they have. Tubi said that in the US it had just tied with Disney+ in total viewing time according to Nielsen's The Gauge Report.

For more information, go to www.tubi.tv. You can actually view the website's library by navigating to the website and pressing Browse at the top left. You don't need to sign up or anything to have a look at the content that's on offer.

Source: Tubi