Free unofficial Windows 11/10 app blocks New Outlook auto-install, adds WinGet support, more

This week, Microsoft made a major announcement related to the rollout of the New Outlook for Windows. The new app will automatically be installed on Windows 10 PCs very soon. Thankfully, though, for those who don't want it, Microsoft has also shared a way to deal with it using a PowerShell and Registry workaround.

A popular third-party utility called Bloatynosy has integrated this ability via a plugin with its latest update. However, it is noteworthy that the software alrea﻿dy could remove the New Outlook app previously. Also, WinGet app installations are supported now.

There is also an ad for Flyby11 on its home page.

Besides these functionality improvements, the UI has also seen an update with a new "enhanced" Dark Mode and navigation menu similar to Windows 11. The new version is also said to bring better performance overall.

The full changelog is given below:

The UI is now more functional and modular, featuring an improved dark mode, enhanced debloat capabilities, and a revamped plugin engine. Fresh, functional, and modular UI with an enhanced Dark Mode and Windows 11-style navigation on the left side

New navigation manager with history support for the back button

Revamped main page with direct switches to various app options

Improved plugin engine for better performance

Added new plugins, including a "Block New Outlook Preinstall" feature for Windows 11 (see Neowin source) and support for Winget app installations

Enhanced filtering on the Dumputer (debloater) and Experience pages

Smoother experience on high DPI devices

New FAQ section on the main page, visible on specific devices

Seamless page transitions with live updates

Numerous core fixes and performance improvements

You can download the latest version of BloatyNosy, 1.0.10, here on its official GitHub repo. As always, though, the best way to test out unofficial apps may be in a VM.