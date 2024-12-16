Windows Outlook 0x80049dd3 bug apparently still not fixed even though Microsoft says it is

The Outlook app on Windows is having sign-in issues as users across various forums online are reporting about a "0x80049dd3" error. The issue was also shared on Feedback Hub under the headline "Getting error code 0x80049dd3 starting on Dec 2-3 2024 trying to sign into my account (email / outlook)" and Microsoft stated that the bug has since been fixed. The post has been upvoted by 82 users at the time of writing indicating that it affected more than a few.

Jennifer G, an engineer at the company, wrote:

This should be resolved now - thanks for taking the time to report this. As always, please don't hesitate to file a new piece of feedback to let us know if you continue experiencing issues

However, many users on the thread are still saying that they are continuing to encounter the same issue even though it has supposedly been fixed.

The problem has been been posted on the Microsoft's forums as well. A user Tom Chapman4 wrote:

Suddenly unable to open email in Outlook When I attempt to open an email in Outlook on my Surface Pro 11th edition an outlook screen pops up with options to select my email account or add a new one. When I select my account a window pops up indicating I need to login to my account. Curious as I am alrealy logged in. When I attempt to login on that window an error pops up, 0x80049DD3. I am able to open my emails in Outlook on my Galaxy S21 with no problem.

Another user JG5044 wrote:

Why does 0x80049dd3 come up in the Outlook desktop app? In Windows 10 when I open or work with mail in the Outlook desktop app (local installation) the message no access keeps coming up. Then I get a message that I have to select continue to sign in to this account, or manage to remove the account. Then the message something went wrong, try again later 0x80049dd3 comes up. I can then select send feedback or cancel as I choose, and then I get logged in and can continue working.

The two queries have been upvoted by 56 and 52 people respectively at the time of writing. It also looks like the problem is specific to the Outlook desktop app for Windows as Android seems to be unaffected by it.