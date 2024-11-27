FTC calls out lack of transparency in smart device support

Remember that smart thermostat you bought a few years ago? The one that could adjust your home's temperature from your phone? Imagine waking up one morning to discover it's just a fancy wall decoration because the company no longer provides software updates. This scenario, unfortunately, is becoming increasingly common, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking notice.

In a recent study, the FTC found a glaring lack of transparency from manufacturers of connected devices regarding software support lifespans. The study, which examined 184 devices across various categories, revealed that a staggering 89% failed to disclose any information on how long they would receive important software updates. This lack of information leaves consumers in the dark, unsure of how long their "smart" devices will actually remain functional and secure.

The consequences of this lack of transparency can be serious. Without regular software updates, connected devices become vulnerable to security breaches and may lose functionality altogether. For instance, a smart home security camera rendered useless due to discontinued software updates not only compromises home security but also renders the entire device obsolete.

There are, however, some positive developments. A growing number of smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung with its S24 line, are starting to disclose software support lifespans upfront. This trend gives hope for a more transparent future in the connected device market.

Consumer advocacy groups are urging the FTC to take action. One proposal includes requiring manufacturers to disclose a "guaranteed minimum support time" for connected devices. This will enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions based not just on features but also on the longevity of the product's functionality and security.

Via: TechCrunch