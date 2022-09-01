Galaxy Tab S8 Series gets Taskbar and Split Screen improvements with Android 12L update

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Tab S8 Series devices will be getting a bunch of new enhancements with a new Android 12L update. The update brings improvements to the Taskbar and Split Screen features and brings the ability to see through pop-up boxes.

With this update, Samsung has made the taskbar more responsive and sleeker. You can use it to tap between your different apps more easily. You can also pull up your two most recently used apps from the Taskbar. The Taskbar also makes it easy to view your apps in split screen, just drag and drop two or three apps onto your screen to see sessions side-by-side.

Aside from dragging apps from the Taskbar, you can also use Swipe for Split Screen to open apps side-by-side. This feature is off by default, but you can turn it on in Galaxy Labs. It allows you to swipe from the left, right, or bottom of the screen with two fingers to open a new app in split screen. You can then press the home button on the taskbar to get to the home screen.

This update also brings a feature called App Pair to save screen layouts. To use this feature, open up the apps you want to save to an App Pair, then tap the three dots in the border between the apps. From there, click the star-shaped Favourite symbol and add the App Pair to the Taskbar.

Finally, the update introduces peek-through for pop-overs so that you can see the content behind the pop-up without closing the pop-up. This should make using tablets a lot less annoying. To invoke peek-through, just tap and hold on the rest of the app behind the pop-up and the pop-up will turn transparent.

Samsung has said that the update will arrive on Galaxy Tab S8 Series devices first but the Tab S7 Series, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and Tab Active3 will also get the update soon.