Older Samsung Galaxy models are in for a treat, One UI 6.1 to bring Galaxy AI in May

If you own a Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone from 2022 and 2021, then you are in for a treat because Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy AI features will be rolled out for older Galaxy smartphones and tablets with the One UI 6.1 update scheduled for early May.

The Galaxy AI features were first exclusive to the 2024 flagships, the Galaxy S24 lineup. Later, they were extended over to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy AI features will be free until the end of 2025.

Now, in a community post (shared by a user) from Korea, a Samsung employee has confirmed that the One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features will be pushed for not only the Galaxy S22 series but for the entire 2022 and 2021 flagship smartphone series.

Since the One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features is intended for the flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and other lower models will miss out on the update. However, there is a catch!

Not all Galaxy AI features will be available on these devices. The flagship Galaxy smartphones of 2022, i.e., the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S8, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will receive the "Galaxy S23 FE level of AI."

Notably, the Galaxy S23 FE doesn't enjoy all the Galaxy AI features of its elder siblings, the Galaxy S24 series, and it misses out on the "Instant Slow-Mo" feature, where you can tap on any video in your Gallery and turn it into slow motion.

Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones from 2021, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will have two Galaxy AI features. As per the Samsung employee, the 2021 flagship Galaxy smartphones will get only "Circle to Search" and "Magic Rewrite."

The One UI 6.1 update for both the 2022 and 2021 lineups of Galaxy smartphones and tablets is scheduled for early May. However, this early May timeline could be for Korea, and other regions may receive the update at a later time.