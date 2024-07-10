Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition will be provided to nearly 17,000 Paris 2024 Olympic athletes

Along with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung today announced the Olympic Edition of its new foldable phone. As a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, Samsung exclusively designed and customized this device for nearly 17,000 athletes who will be competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The technical specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition remain the same as the regular Galaxy Z Flip6. However, several differences make it unique.

It comes in a striking yellow colorway adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold.

Samsung partnered with the Parisian Men's Luxury Maison, Berluti, who designed the Team France's official outfits for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, to create an exclusive Flipsuit Case that will be included with each device. This Flipsuit case is made from Venezia leather and will have a unique patina featuring a vibrant color mix inspired by the Olympic rings.

Each Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition will come with an eSIM of 100GB 5G data in partnership with Orange and two years of Samsung's international warranty.

Official International Olympic Committee (IOC) apps such as Athlete 365, Olympic Shop, Paris 2024, Transport Accred App, and IOC hotline will be pre-installed on the device.

Samsung Wallet will come pre-loaded with an in-app pass for free beverages in vending machines located throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Village in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, and an unlimited complimentary public transport access card, in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM).

Paris 2024-themed apps that will be pre-loaded include PinQuest and Galaxy Experience for collecting and exchanging real and digital pins during Games-time, Olympic Go!, the official Olympic Game, and Galaxy Skateboard, a new game featuring the Phryges, the Paris 2024 mascots.

Until now, only accredited media could take photos of the athletes while standing on the podium, as athletes have been prohibited from bringing smartphones and other personal belongings. For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic Games history, Samsung will provide the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition for athletes to use on the podium. Samsung's custom tech will automatically map and sort the selfies shot by athletes by sport and upload them to Athlete365 service in real-time for fans to enjoy.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will receive their Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition from Samsung starting July 18.

Source: Samsung