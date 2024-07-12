Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 rumored to get support for Expert RAW

Samsung launched the next generation of its flip-style foldable phone earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip6. Among the new stuff, Galaxy Flip6 is also expected to get support for Samsung's Expert RAW app.

The information comes from Samsung leaker @theonecid (via Android Authority) on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), providing additional details on the Expert RAW image quality improvements for the Galaxy Z Flip6.

The leaker said exposure accuracy will improve and adjusted noise levels will help recover lost details in the RAW (DNG) format, previously lacking due to noise removal. The app will improve image details for JPEG and DNG by incorporating AI technology.

Expert RAW

Z Flip6 image quality IMPROVEMENT



• The exposure was intermittently overrepresented under certain conditions, so it was improved by adjusting the balance of tone/brightness/color.



• In DNG, the part where details were intermittently lacking due to noise removal… — CID (@theonecid) July 12, 2024

Expert RAW is a separate camera app from Samsung that offers manual controls for various attributes such as ISO, shutter speed, aperture, white balance, etc. The app lets you save images in JPEG and RAW format simultaneously.

Expert RAW was launched in early 2022 for a limited number of flagship Galaxy devices. It offered special features such as astrophotography for the S22 and S23 series models, which was later expanded to the S21 series as well.

The leaker noted that this will be the first time Samsung will bring the Expert RAW app to a Flip model. Galaxy Z Flip6 comes with a starting price tag of $449.99 and is available for pre-order. The device will be available for sale later this month on July 24.

In the camera department, it comes with a 50MP + 12MP configuration on the rear side and a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Samsung's updated FlexCam feature on the Flip6 uses Galaxy AI to automatically zoom in and out on subjects and provides a preview on the secondary display.