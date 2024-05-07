Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant visits Geekbench again, this time for CPU benchmark test

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been quite busy for a while now. After appearing for a GPU test on the Geekbench listing, scoring numbers almost similar to the flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the US variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has again visited Geekbench, this time for a CPU test.

As spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user CID, the US variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has appeared in the Geekbench listing with model number SM-F741U. The device scored good numbers in both single-core and multi-core tests. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant scored 1794 in single-core and 4486 in multi-core.

One of the most prominent details revealed by the listing is that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant packs 12GB of RAM. This is, however, contradictory to the previous appearance on Geekbench, where the phone with the same model number appeared with 8GB of RAM. There is a possibility that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in two variants, i.e., 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

The device spotted on Geekbench, allegedly the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant, runs on Android 14, and the upcoming foldable is expected to launch with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box along with many of the Galaxy AI features.

Samsung will optimize the software and improve its performance as days pass and the phone becomes ready to launch. Samsung is speculated to debut the Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra at the second Unpacked event in Paris ahead of the Olympics in early July.

Besides, earlier reports have also revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in a total of seven and five different color options, respectively. Moreover, there are rumors of a wallet-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE (Fan Edition) debuting this year.