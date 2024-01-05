Generative AI set to takeover "mundane" SEO by 2027

There has been much talk about generative AI (GenAI) coming to take people’s jobs and that we are all doomed. According to IDC, by 2027, GenAI will actually take over about 30% of marketing’s more boring jobs such as search engine optimization (SEO), content and website optimization, customer data analysis, segmentation, lead scoring, and hyper-personalization.

According to a study of Asia/Pacific (ex. Japan) Chief Marketing Officers, 37.8% had already begun implementing GenAI last year. Over the next 12 months, 51% indicated that their top business objective is to improve the quality of their content marketing which could see more using AI.

IDC laid out the following predictions about how AI will impact marketing over the next four years or so:

Dynamic Journey Orchestration : By 2028, the A2000 will utilize data & AI to automate 30% of actions in the buyer journey across marketing and sales, shifting to sensing, dynamically delivering to the "adventure" the buyer chooses.

: By 2028, the A2000 will utilize data & AI to automate 30% of actions in the buyer journey across marketing and sales, shifting to sensing, dynamically delivering to the "adventure" the buyer chooses. GenAI Eats Marketing : By 2027, GenAI will assume 30% of traditional marketing's mundane tasks such as SEO, content and website optimization, customer data analysis, segmentation, lead scoring and hyper-personalization.

: By 2027, GenAI will assume 30% of traditional marketing's mundane tasks such as SEO, content and website optimization, customer data analysis, segmentation, lead scoring and hyper-personalization. Bidirectional AI Marketing Takeover : Trying to reduce content ingestion, by 2026 more than 50% of consumers will employ AI through mobile devices to discover, evaluate, and purchase most of the products and services they want.

: Trying to reduce content ingestion, by 2026 more than 50% of consumers will employ AI through mobile devices to discover, evaluate, and purchase most of the products and services they want. Conversational Marketing Goes Mainstream: Pervasive sentiment and intent AI will propel 50% of A500 firms to conduct all marketing journeys as real-time, two-way conversations by 2026, improving leads to purchase conversions by 40%.

Just because AI will be used increasingly in marketing, it doesn’t mean there won’t be a role for humans. IDC research analyst Lavanya Jindal said that marketers will expand their skill sets to include storytelling, data analytics, and cross-functional collaboration across IT, sales, and operations.

Source: IDC