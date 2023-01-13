Get ready for more rounded corners in Windows 11 in somewhat unexpected places

Windows 11 marked the end of squared UI and brought back the rounded corners we loved so much during the days of Windows Vista and Windows 7. However, the company is not done with streamlining its products and making them less sharp—Edge insiders noticed that Microsoft is cutting edges (sorry) in a somewhat unexpected place inside Edge Canary.

As spotted by @XenoPanther, Edge Canary now displays webpages on a rounded canvas. The entire web page area appears slightly lifted above the rest of the UI (the tab strip, toolbar, and sidebar). Rounded corners affect even the scrollbars and videos when in full-screen mode.

I've just noticed that rounded corners now exist for the area around the visible website pic.twitter.com/B0U3RCkb7e — Xeno (@XenoPanther) January 13, 2023

Microsoft seems to have a little obsession with rounding everything inside Edge and Windows. The company recently introduced a rounded address bar and tabs in the Edge browser, plus Windows 11 received another batch of redesigned search menu bars with the same design treatment. Not everyone is a fan of such changes, but they surely make Edge and Windows look fresh. Also, they will look nice on computers with rounded display corners, such as the ones found in the Surface Laptop Studio.

It is worth noting that rounded webpages in Microsoft Edge are most likely an experiment the company conducts with a limited set of Edge Insiders. Edge Canary on our machines has yet to receive the unconventional UI change, and your system might not have it yet too.

What do you think about rounded web pages in Microsoft Edge? Let us know in the comments.