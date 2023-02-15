Google CEO allegedly will "appreciate” it if workers test Bard for two to four hours a day

Google CEO Sundar Pichai apparently really wants his employees to make sure its upcoming Bard chatbot works as well as it can. A new company wide email from Pichai that was reportedly leaked by Business Insider (via Gizmodo) says that the head of Google is asking all employees to not only test Bard (as has been previously reported) but also to take between two to four hours a day to try the chatbot out.

Pichai reportedly wrote that even though there's already been "thousands" of Google workers testing Bard for the past few days, he stated he would "appreciate” it if all of his employees “contributed in a deeper way" towards testing the chatbot.

When asked about the reported email a Google spokesperson wrote back to Gizmodo that the company "often seek input from Googlers to help make our products better" but would not comment on the specifics of its Bard testing.

Bard was shown off briefly last week during its introduction, but it got a basic fact wrong during an answer about the James Webb Space Telescope. Many employees reportedly took Google and Pichai to task in a private form for what they felt was a "botched" demo. Google has not given a specific time frame for when Bard will be available to the general public. Microsoft has not been as shy with its own Bing chatbot, allowing members of the public to test it out, although that has resulted in errors and issues with strange chat responses.

Source: Business Insider via Gizmodo