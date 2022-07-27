Google Maps update adds 3D immersive view to coordinate travel plans

Following up on Google’s announcement of launching “immersive view” on Google Maps in May this year, it has now made available an introductory version of this brand-new navigation tool today. The updates are for both Android and iOS users.

Accessible to worldwide users, Google 3D immersive view, for now, offers photorealistic aerial and street views of over 100 famous landmarks to give you the “feel” of being there. Google says that this has been made possible by melding billions of images using artificial intelligence to create realistic 3D views for virtual viewing. The Big Ben of London, Alcatraz in San Francisco, and the Empire State Building in New York are all there, just to name a few.

The new Maps upgrade introduces cycling-related data on numerous cities for identifying areas with heavy traffic, hilly or flat terrain, road types, elevation, etc. This will help users chalk out a viable cycling route beforehand. This feature is set to launch in the coming weeks.

To top it all off, a trip coordination tool has been added which shares information on the current location of selected friends through notifications and lets users time their arrival at designated destinations like concerts and restaurants.

Google notes that privacy is paramount in how the sharing of information with friends and family works. It has highlighted that:

Notifications can only be set for someone who has already chosen to share their location with you. The person who’s shared their location with you will receive multiple reminders to let them know — including both a push notification in the Maps app and an email, along with recurring monthly emails. As always, you’re in control: you choose to stop sharing your location or block someone from setting notifications altogether.

With these three additions, Google Maps users can plan trips to global landmarks, cycling routes, or gatherings with friends and family in a more convenient way.