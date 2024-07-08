Google Maps reportedly testing pop-ups that want you to visit sponsored locations

by OpenClipart-Vectors via Pixabay

Google Maps is a popular navigation app that's free to use. But like many other Google services, Maps too relies on advertisements to pay for its bread and butter. It is reported that the search giant is testing a new ad format that displays pop-ups during navigation, nudging users to take a detour to sponsored locations.

A Google Maps user, Anthony Higman, was the first to spot and post the new format on X (formerly Twitter), which gives "Cancel" and "Add Stop" options to add a sponsored location to the navigation route. According to Higman, a pop-up advertising a convenience store chain automatically came up while he was passing a gas station near Atlantic City.

Higman clarified that he didn't "Type Anything In About Gas Or Food Or Anything?" and said that the ad format "was super distracting."

Yo Check Out This Wild New Ad Format On The Google Maps App.



I Put In Directions Down The Shore And Then When I Passed This Gas Station This Royal Farms Ad Popped Up With "Add Stop"



I Didnt Type Anything In About Gas Or Food Or Anything? Anyone Know What Kind OF Ad Format This… pic.twitter.com/HiRfOZPo8n — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) July 5, 2024

Google has long used local business ads to lead users to call or visit sponsored locations. Ads on Google Maps can appear as highlighted places on the map or in the search results when users look for nearby businesses, such as when people search "coffee near me."

While the pop-up might be a rare appearance on Google Maps, the search giant has previously tested it on its other navigation app, Waze. It can't be said if Google has picked a limited number of users to test the waters or if the new ad format will reach more people in the coming days.

Via 9to5Google