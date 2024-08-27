PlayStation DualSense Edge controller owners can now customize its settings on a Windows PC

In August 2022, Sony first announced the high-end PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless game controller. Among its many features, it supported the remapping of all of its buttons and adjusting the settings for its sticks and triggers. Today, Sony has revealed that it is now allowing owners of the controller to customize its settings on a Windows 10 or 11 PC. The firmware for the controller can now also be updated on a Windows PC.

Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.



With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 27, 2024

In a post on the official PlayStation X account, Sony stated that the PlayStation Accessories Windows app (just renamed from its prior and dull name "Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller" app) can now be used to customize the buttons and other settings on the DualSense Edge controller. The app itself is available to download from the PlayStation site.

The controller can be connected to a Windows PC via a USB cable or by a wireless Bluetooth connection. Once that's done, owners of the controller can customize and save settings for up to four profiles.

A separate support page on the PlayStation site offers more info on what can be customized with the app. All of the buttons on the DualSense Edge can have their functions changed within the app. In addition, the sticks on the controller can have their sensitivity customized in the app, along with their deadzones.

The app can also be used to make changes to the input range of the two trigger buttons found on the controller. The triggers can also have their vibration and trigger effect intensity changed in the app as well.

This certainly opens up the PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller to be used more as a PC controller now that owners can make settings adjustments on their Windows PC. The controller is currently available for $199.99.

